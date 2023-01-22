The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $102,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE HD opened at $315.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $374.67. The company has a market capitalization of $322.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

