The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $315.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $374.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $322.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

