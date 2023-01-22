The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Increased by Motco

Motco increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $315.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $322.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $374.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

