The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $58,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $280.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $301.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.00.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

