The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $43.07 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Biogen were worth $43,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,071.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $285.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.37 and its 200-day moving average is $251.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.23. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.