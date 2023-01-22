The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $56.40 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in General Electric were worth $56,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in General Electric by 17.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in General Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE GE opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $81.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.