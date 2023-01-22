The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.32% of Ingersoll Rand worth $55,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after buying an additional 628,086 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,717,000 after buying an additional 617,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6,453.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 511,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after buying an additional 503,231 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,378 shares of company stock worth $1,289,969. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

