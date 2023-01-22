The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.32% of Ingersoll Rand worth $55,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after buying an additional 628,086 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,717,000 after buying an additional 617,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6,453.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 511,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after buying an additional 503,231 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,378 shares of company stock worth $1,289,969. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.7 %
Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.