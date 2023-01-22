The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,226,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,177 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $46,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 373,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

