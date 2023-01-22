The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $55,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $338.20 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $429.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.00.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

