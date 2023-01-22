The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,251 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.60% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $49,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $123.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $131.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

