The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 18,861 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,861 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.21% of Entergy worth $43,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,020,000 after buying an additional 581,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,061,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,807,000 after acquiring an additional 361,736 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,638,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,206,000 after acquiring an additional 39,839 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.78. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.