The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 41,629 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,629 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.27% of PPL worth $50,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PPL by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in PPL by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

