The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Trimmed by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $245.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.77 and a 200-day moving average of $234.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $301.85.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

