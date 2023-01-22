The Southern Company (SO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on March 6th

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Southern has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Southern has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southern to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

NYSE SO opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. Southern has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 228,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Southern by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

