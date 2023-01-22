V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in V.F. were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in V.F. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in V.F. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V.F. Stock Up 3.2 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

NYSE VFC opened at $29.34 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.89%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

