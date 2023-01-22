Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,787 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.47.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $248.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

