Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 19,056 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,816,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,734,000 after purchasing an additional 106,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,189,000 after purchasing an additional 257,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,770,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,332,000 after purchasing an additional 703,809 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.9 %
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
