Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,915 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $67.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $71.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Profile



Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

