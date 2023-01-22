Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 376 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,154,000 after buying an additional 1,659,056 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,030,000 after buying an additional 535,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after buying an additional 363,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $253.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.74 and a 200 day moving average of $243.87. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.