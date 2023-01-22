Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.