Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,706,000 after purchasing an additional 540,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,956,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,871,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,843,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143,044 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,057,000 after purchasing an additional 369,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $84.29 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.