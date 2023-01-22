Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after buying an additional 254,599 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,886,000 after buying an additional 71,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Corning stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

