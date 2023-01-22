Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

CTAS stock opened at $436.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $450.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.87. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

