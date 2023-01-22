Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,167 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 110.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,327,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,404,000 after buying an additional 696,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,075,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $99.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

