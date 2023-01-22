Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 38,586 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDL. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.