Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 125.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,188,490 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $329.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.63 and its 200 day moving average is $300.33. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $596.17.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

