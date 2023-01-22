Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,763,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $338.20 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $429.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.76 and a 200-day moving average of $338.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.