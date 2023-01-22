Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in DocuSign by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

