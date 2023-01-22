Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,844 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,885,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,020,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth $44,660,000.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $64.83.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.712 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

