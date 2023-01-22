Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in RLI by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,262,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in RLI by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 412.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RLI opened at $133.06 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $140.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.46.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $7.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.82%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

