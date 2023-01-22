Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 129.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Gartner by 779.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,167,000 after purchasing an additional 317,666 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1,010.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 226,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 205,757 shares during the period. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $38,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $332.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.