Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $239,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 7.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 859,354 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $158,431,000 after acquiring an additional 59,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.84.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $204.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $383.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.60.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

