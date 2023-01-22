Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 650.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 77.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($141.30) to €135.00 ($146.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($132.61) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $117.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average is $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.