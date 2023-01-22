Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $292,339,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,797,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

