Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.81.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

FANG opened at $147.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

