Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,466,000 after purchasing an additional 720,803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 120.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $56.27 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

