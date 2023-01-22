Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $82.46.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

