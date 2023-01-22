Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

