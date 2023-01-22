Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $253.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.87. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

