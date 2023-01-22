Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE APAM opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 114.70%. The business had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

