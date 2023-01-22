Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $312.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Argus cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

