Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 12,585 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,220,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 52.1% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 11.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

