Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,984 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

NASDAQ STX opened at $59.34 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $117.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

