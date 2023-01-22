Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 44,263 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 1.60% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $29.40 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $31.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20.

