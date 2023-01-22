Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 4,746 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,122 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 102,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $70.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

