Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,292 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.2 %

ENB stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

