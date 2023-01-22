Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 8,188 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 201.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,262 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $146.10 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -296.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.81.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

