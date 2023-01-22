Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $146.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.98. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

