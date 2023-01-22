Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,306 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 2.9 %

ECL stock opened at $152.88 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.69 and a 200-day moving average of $154.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

