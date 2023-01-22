Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 5,644 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

